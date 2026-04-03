LPG delayed, residents block Shimla bypass road in Dehradun

The agency has 14,000 connections in the area, and the administration has distributed these between two other gas agencies to curb similar events. (File Photo)

A group of residents blocked the Shimla Bypass Road in Dehradun on Friday after they faced a delay in the delivery of liquified petroleum gas (LPG) for domestic use.

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Amid tensions in West Asia that disrupted energy supply chains, residents in rural areas of the district blocked roads in front of the Hira Gas Agency on Friday morning, which had faced supply delays, officials said. As people demonstrated in a panic over a shortage, police arrived to disperse the crowd. Angry over repeated delays, the residents blocked the Shimla Bypass for more than two hours and demanded that cylinders be supplied within 48 hours. They said that the agency had missed their turn, prompting them to wait outside.