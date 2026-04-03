LPG delayed, residents block Shimla bypass road in Dehradun

A group of residents blocked the Shimla Bypass Road in Dehradun on Friday after they faced a delay in the delivery of liquified petroleum gas (LPG) for domestic use.
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Amid tensions in West Asia that disrupted energy supply chains, residents in rural areas of the district blocked roads in front of the Hira Gas Agency on Friday morning, which had faced supply delays, officials said. As people demonstrated in a panic over a shortage, police arrived to disperse the crowd. Angry over repeated delays, the residents blocked the Shimla Bypass for more than two hours and demanded that cylinders be supplied within 48 hours. They said that the agency had missed their turn, prompting them to wait outside.
The district supply officer, K K Agarwal, said that the agency had not stocked up on time, and supply had been disrupted for more than a day. “They were supposed to deliver yesterday, but the cylinders were not brought by the supply trucks on Thursday. The residents were expecting the delivery on Friday, and when it was delayed, they took to the streets. The agency was also negligent as they had no stock. A joint inspection has been conducted, and we will send them a report,” he said. “The administration took cognisance of the incident and ensured supply on the spot.”
The agency has 14,000 connections in the area, and the administration has distributed these between two other gas agencies to curb similar events. “They could not distribute properly and had low reserves in their godown, violating norms. We have sought the suspension of the permit of the agency,” Agarwal said.
The state government on Thursday revised the standard operating procedure to increase the total commercial distribution quota to 66 per cent. The daily distribution has been fixed at 6,310 cylinders across categories – hotels and resorts have been allocated 1,500 cylinders, while restaurants and dhabas will receive 2,000, government guest houses are allotted 300 cylinders, 200 each for homestays, self-help groups and dairy units, and 1,250 cylinders for sectors such as pharmaceuticals and hospitals. While Dehradun takes up the largest share at 31 per cent, Haridwar and Nainital receive 13 per cent each of the total cylinders supplied.
With the Char Dham yatra scheduled for later April and increased tourist inflow, the government anticipates a higher demand.
Aiswarya Raj is a Senior Correspondent for The Indian Express, covering Uttarakhand. She brings sound journalistic experience to her role, having started her career at the organisation as a sub-editor with the Delhi city team. She subsequently developed her reporting expertise by covering Gurugram and its neighbouring districts before transitioning to her current role as a resident correspondent in Dehradun. She is an alumna of the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ) and the University of Kerala.
She has reported on the state politics, governance, environment and wildlife, and gender. Aiswarya has undertaken investigations using the Right to Information Act on law enforcement, public policy and procurement rules in Uttarakhand. She has also attempted narrative journalism on socio-economic matters affecting local communities.
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