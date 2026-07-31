Schoolteacher dies within 8 months of marriage in Dehradun; family accuses in-laws of murder over dowry

The victim worked as a teacher at a school in Tehri district. (File photo/Canva)

A government teacher died by suicide in Dehradun within eight months of her marriage after being allegedly harassed by her in-laws and husband over dowry.

Victim Srishti Kandari married Saurabh Khatri, who is also a government employee, in November 2025, and they lived in Doiwala, 20 km from Dehradun.

Victim’s husband, her mother-in-law, and her sister-in-law have been booked, and a case has been registered at the Doiwala police station against them, said the police, according to news agency PTI.

Srishti’s mother, in her police complaint, alleged that her daughter was physically and mentally harassed for dowry and was humiliated by being called “inauspicious” and “unlucky”.