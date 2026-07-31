Schoolteacher dies within 8 months of marriage in Dehradun; family accuses in-laws of murder over dowry

A government teacher died by suicide in Dehradun within eight months of her marriage after being allegedly harassed by her in-laws and husband over dowry.
Victim Srishti Kandari married Saurabh Khatri, who is also a government employee, in November 2025, and they lived in Doiwala, 20 km from Dehradun.
Victim’s husband, her mother-in-law, and her sister-in-law have been booked, and a case has been registered at the Doiwala police station against them, said the police, according to news agency PTI.
Srishti’s mother, in her police complaint, alleged that her daughter was physically and mentally harassed for dowry and was humiliated by being called “inauspicious” and “unlucky”.
Her mother also accused Srishti’s in-laws of murdering her and claimed they did not inform the family about her death on July 29.
The victim worked as a teacher at a school in Tehri district. The police said that a probe has been initiated into the matter.
This follows the tragic death of Twisha Sharma, who died by suicide on May 12, 2026, within seven months of her marriage.
Twisha’s family also alleged that she was subjected to physical and mental harassment over dowry demands. Her parents claimed that she was repeatedly taunted over her pregnancy and was accused of carrying another man’s child.
She later underwent an abortion after sustained pressure from her husband and mother-in-law.
Her mother-in-law, Giribala, however, denied the allegations and claimed Twisha was seeking psychiatric treatment and suffering from drug abuse, which led to a collapse in her mental health days before her alleged suicide.