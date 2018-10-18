‘Can’t give admission to rape victim’: Dehradun school allegedly told survivor’s parents

On August 14, the girl was allegedly gangraped by four boys in the premises of the boarding school she was earlier enrolled in. (Representational Image) On August 14, the girl was allegedly gangraped by four boys in the premises of the boarding school she was earlier enrolled in. (Representational Image)

A Dehradun school purportedly refused enrollment to a 16-year-old girl, who was allegedly gangraped two months ago in a boarding school on the outskirts of the city, stating that “a rape victim could not be admitted”.

On Thursday, the victim’s counsel Aruna Negi Chauhan claimed, “In the last week of September, the girl’s parents were visiting several CBSE schools in Dehradun to get the girl an admission in Class X. However, while many schools denied her admission (based on the girl’s performance in studies, and other reasons), on September 27, a school in the city’s Cantonment area denied admission stating that it couldn’t give admission to a rape victim.”

“The victim was finally given admission in a school in another city,” Chauhan said.

On August 14, the girl was allegedly gangraped by four boys in the premises of the boarding school she was earlier enrolled in. The incident surfaced on September 16 following which, three of the four boys, were sent to a juvenile correction home in Haridwar, and five members of the school administration and staff along with one rape accused adult boy were sent to Dehradun district jail in Sudhowala.

While Chauhan refrained from divulging the name of the Dehradun-based school that had allegedly denied the victim an admission on the basis of the rape, she said that on Tuesday she had filed a complaint against the school to the Dehradun police, the CBSE, and the district administration via e-mail.

Dehradun Senior Superintendent of Police said, “We spoke to the victim’s family (on Thursday). The victim was quite weak in studies, so it is understandable that many schools would have denied her admission. But, we are getting the matter probed where a particular school (allegedly) denied admission to the girl stating that she was a rape victim.”

On September 24, the CBSE had cancelled the affiliation of the school where the gangrape had taken place.

On being approached by The Indian Express on Thursday, Ranbir Singh, Regional Officer at CBSE’s Regional Office in Dehradun, refused to comment on the matter.

