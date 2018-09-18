Dehradun gangrape: Nine, including four students, arrested; school forced survivor to abort, say cops

The incident happened on August 14. (Representational) The incident happened on August 14. (Representational)

Over a month after the alleged gangrape of a 16-year-old girl at a boarding school in Dehradun, police have arrested four minor boys on rape charges, and five members of the administration for destroying evidence. The four boys, and five members from the school administration – the director, the principal, an administrative officer along with his wife, and a hostel caretaker — all named in the FIR, were arrested Monday.

“The girl did inform the school administration about the gangrape by the four boys and the pregnancy, but instead of informing the police and the family of the girl, the school administration gave her various medications to end the pregnancy. The school officials later took the girl to a nursing home for an abortion,” a police official said, adding that the school administration had put “immense pressure on the girl so that she doesn’t tell anyone about the incident”.

While the gangrape allegedly happened on August 14, a preliminary investigation in the case was ordered by the Dehradun Senior Superintendent of Police Nivedita Kukreti, on Sunday, after she received information about the incident.

On Monday, an FIR was registered against nine persons under sections 376 D (gang-rape), 120 B (criminal conspiracy), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, a police official said.

