scorecardresearch
Saturday, Nov 05, 2022

Dehradun recalls Raj Kanwar, its silent chronicler

According to his elder son, Manav, Kanwar had suffered a heart attack and was in hospital.

Dehradun: Five days after Raj Kanwar —prolific journalist, author, entrepreneur and chronicler of Doon valley — died in Dehradun, his family and friends gathered in the city on Saturday to celebrate his life and achievements.

According to his elder son, Manav, Kanwar had suffered a heart attack and was in hospital.

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami and many senior journalists condoled Kanwar’s death. Dhami said Kanwar’s death is an “irreparable loss to the field of journalism”. Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar said he came to know Kanwar through his articles in newspapers such as The Indian Express, where Kanwar worked as a stringer.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs — ‘Two-finger test’, Delhi...Premium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs — ‘Two-finger test’, Delhi...
Virat Kohli vs Haris Rauf & other tales: How seasoned pro out-thought...Premium
Virat Kohli vs Haris Rauf & other tales: How seasoned pro out-thought...
Enough machines, but many take the easy way out by setting fields on firePremium
Enough machines, but many take the easy way out by setting fields on fire
What international jurisprudence says about the use of nuclear weaponsPremium
What international jurisprudence says about the use of nuclear weapons

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 06-11-2022 at 01:57:04 am
Next Story

Girl buried alive at construction site in Noida, two arrested

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 05: Latest News
Advertisement