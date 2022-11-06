Dehradun recalls Raj Kanwar, its silent chronicler

Dehradun: Five days after Raj Kanwar —prolific journalist, author, entrepreneur and chronicler of Doon valley — died in Dehradun, his family and friends gathered in the city on Saturday to celebrate his life and achievements.

According to his elder son, Manav, Kanwar had suffered a heart attack and was in hospital.

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami and many senior journalists condoled Kanwar’s death. Dhami said Kanwar’s death is an “irreparable loss to the field of journalism”. Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar said he came to know Kanwar through his articles in newspapers such as The Indian Express, where Kanwar worked as a stringer.