Friday, October 05, 2018
Dehradun: Nine pilgrims dead as vehicle falls off the road

By: Express News Service | Dehradun | Published: October 5, 2018 9:59:37 pm
Nine pilgrims were killed, and five others injured on Friday evening as a mini bus carrying the pilgrims fell 100 metres from the road and landed near the Bhagirathi river at Gangnani area of Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi district.

The deceased, including two women, were all from Gujarat, returning from the Gangotri shrine.

After the accident, the district administration, police, and the SDRF carried out search and rescue operations. Officials at Uttarkashi disaster control room informed that of the five injured persons three had been admitted in a hospital in Uttarkashi town, and two others were being taken to a hospital in Dehradun.

According to the police, the reason behind the accident had not be ascertained by Friday night.

