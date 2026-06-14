Communal tensions rise in Dehradun as water dispute between neighbours turns deadly

Personnel from four police stations deployed to ensure law and order after ongoing irrigation dispute leaves a man dead, his family members injured.

Written by: Aiswarya Raj
3 min readDehradunUpdated: Jun 14, 2026 11:22 AM IST
A long-running irrigation dispute between neighbours in Dehradun turned deadly after a man was killed and three family members were injured in an alleged attack.A long-running irrigation dispute between neighbours in Dehradun turned deadly after a man was killed and three family members were injured in an alleged attack.
Make us preferred source on Google

A man was killed and his family was attacked on Saturday evening, allegedly by their neighbours, over a dispute on irrigation in their agricultural fields in Dehradun, police said. The incident has led to communal tensions in the area and a large police contingent has been deployed in an effort to prevent further escalation.

According to police, Vinod Kumar and his family had an ongoing dispute with their neighbour, Imtiaz, over water supply in their fields. On Saturday evening, the altercation resulted in violence, leading to the death of Kumar. Three other family members, including the complainant in the matter, Kumar’s brother Ashok, are receiving treatment at the hospital.

While no arrests have been made in the case yet, police teams have been deployed to nab the accused, officers said.

Following the incident, groups and residents from the majority community gathered in the area, chanting anti-minority slogans and demanding the “encounter of the accused and razing of their houses with bulldozers”.

Also Read | Protests in Dehradun as elevated corridor project raises more concerns following last week’s rain disaster

Sahaspur Circle Officer Anuj Kumar said a communally charged environment has been reported from the area. “We have the videos in which such speeches were made. We will look into those. However, our priority remains maintaining law and order. We have deployed officers from four police stations, two circle officers, and the Superintendent of Police, crime, to manage the area,” the CO said.

Also Read | More than 100 booked after interfaith relationship sparked communal clash at Dehradun railway station

He added that teams have been deployed to investigate and take action against the accused.

As per the complaint, Ashok Kumar said that they had an ongoing dispute regarding water with their neighbour, Imtiyaz. “Around 6 pm on Saturday, Razzak, Imtiyaz, Aman, Yunus, Shahbaz, Sharafal Ali, Masoom, Adil, Shamoon, Salman, Javed, Intazar (all booked), along with about 30–35 other persons, came to our house. They were armed with sticks, wooden planks, and a hammer. Acting together with a common intention, they launched a murderous assault on members of our family,” the complaint said. In the attack, his older brother Vinod died, while the other family members sustained serious injuries, he added.

Story continues below this ad

The FIR was registered under sections of murder, attempted murder, rioting, and common intention.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Aiswarya Raj
Aiswarya Raj
twitter

Aiswarya Raj is a Senior Correspondent for The Indian Express, covering Uttarakhand. She brings sound journalistic experience to her role, having started her career at the organisation as a sub-editor with the Delhi city team. She subsequently developed her reporting expertise by covering Gurugram and its neighbouring districts before transitioning to her current role as a resident correspondent in Dehradun. She is an alumna of the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ) and the University of Kerala. She has reported on the state politics, governance, environment and wildlife, and gender. Aiswarya has undertaken investigations using the Right to Information Act on law enforcement, public policy and procurement rules in Uttarakhand. She has also attempted narrative journalism on socio-economic matters affecting local communities. This specific, sustained focus on critical regional news provides the necessary foundation for high trustworthiness and authoritativeness on topics concerning Uttarakhand. ... Read More

 

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Jun 14: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments