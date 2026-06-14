Communal tensions rise in Dehradun as water dispute between neighbours turns deadly

A long-running irrigation dispute between neighbours in Dehradun turned deadly after a man was killed and three family members were injured in an alleged attack.

A man was killed and his family was attacked on Saturday evening, allegedly by their neighbours, over a dispute on irrigation in their agricultural fields in Dehradun, police said. The incident has led to communal tensions in the area and a large police contingent has been deployed in an effort to prevent further escalation.

According to police, Vinod Kumar and his family had an ongoing dispute with their neighbour, Imtiaz, over water supply in their fields. On Saturday evening, the altercation resulted in violence, leading to the death of Kumar. Three other family members, including the complainant in the matter, Kumar’s brother Ashok, are receiving treatment at the hospital.