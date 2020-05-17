Dehradun: Institute suspends Kashmiri student over alleged post

In the letter, it has been said that the Institute haD received some screen shots mentioning that the girl has posted highly objectionable content on social media. (Representational) In the letter, it has been said that the Institute haD received some screen shots mentioning that the girl has posted highly objectionable content on social media. (Representational)

A private engineering college— JB Institute of Technology (JBIT)— in Dehradun on Saturday suspended a Kashmiri girl student for allegedly making objectionable posts on social media. The girl is student of BTech (Civil Engineering third year) and belongs to Srinagar where she is at present.

In the letter, it has been said that the Institute haD received some screen shots mentioning that the girl has posted highly objectionable content on social media. “As JBIT Group of Institutions is always strongly against these kind of anti-national and anti-social activities hereby we strongly condemn this activity,” read the letter. College Director Amit Kumar Bansal, who issued the suspension letter, was unavailable for comment.

College deputy registrar Dinesh Agarwal said that the girl was contacted on Saturday and she had denied the allegations and she also claimed that the ID shown in the post did not belong to her, but her photograph has been used.

According to college authorities, in response to the allegations the girl took to Twitter and said, “Actually I want to say all of ew that um not a terrorist nor a supporter of terrorism. I had deleted my IG id before lockdown. This is my fake ID my name is (name) instead of (name) but yeah these pics are mine. That’s y um tweeting. I respect india army. Jai Hind (sic).”

Agarwal, however, said that the girl had been suspended to prevent any aggression among other students and people because some had contacted him over phone on the issue. He said the local police as well as the cyber cell had been communicated with a request to check the authenticity of the screenshots and posts.

The Cyber Crime police station in-charge Bharat Singh said he has not received any complaint from the college. The Sahaspur police station senior sub-inspector Ravindra Negi too had the same response when asked about information given by college authorities.

Agarwal said the college took the action as a “responsible institution”. “Any further action will depend upon the findings of inquiry that will be done by the police,” he said noting that he has sent a complaint by email to Cyber Crime police to inform about the matter.

He said that in one post, the date shown is that of February 14, 2019 and the post was in reference to the Pulwama attack on the same date last year.

Agarwal said he and other college staff and students had received these screen shots from an unknown number. He said that in screenshot, the girl had reacted on some posts and her reaction was highlighted as an “anti-national” act.

After the Pulwama attack, several right wing organizations had staged protest against Kashmiri students in Dehradun last year.

“When some posts were made again regarding that incident, then college had to be cautious and have a reply ready if someone asks what the institute did in the matter. The suspensionletter has been posted on college’s facebook ID as well,” Agarwal said.

