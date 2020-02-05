Dehradun gangrape: Main accused gets 20 yrs jail, 3 minors sent to juvenile home

Three minor accused, who were acquitted by the juvenile justice board last year, have been ordered to surrender before the juvenile board. They will be sent to a juvenile home. Three minor accused, who were acquitted by the juvenile justice board last year, have been ordered to surrender before the juvenile board. They will be sent to a juvenile home.

A special POCSO court has pronounced its judgment in the August 2018 boarding school gangrape case, sentencing the main accused to 20 years’ imprisonment. Three minor accused, who were acquitted by the juvenile justice board last year, have been ordered to surrender before the juvenile board. They will be sent to a juvenile home.

The incident pertains to the gangrape of a 16-year-old girl by fellow students at a boarding school here on August 14, 2018. Police said the incident was kept under wraps for over a month by school authorities, who threatened to expel the girl if she spoke about it. The police said when the victim suspected she may become pregnant, the school administrative officer’s wife gave her “home remedies to terminate the pregnancy”.

On Monday, after sentencing the main accused, the court ordered nine-year jail terms for the school director, the administration officer and his wife, while the principal got three years in jail.

