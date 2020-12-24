Dehradun court orders DNA test of BJP MLA accused of rape

The woman had accused the Dwarahat MLA of raping her and demanded a DNA test to ascertain his relationship with her child. (Representational)

The Chief Judicial Magistrate court of Dehdradun has ordered for the DNA test of BJP legislator Mahesh Singh Negi, who faces charge of rape.

The victim’s lawyer, S P Singh, said the court has ordered for collection of blood samples of Negi and the victim’s daughter on the basis of the victim’s complaint.

Negi told The Indian Express that he is unlikely to appear before the court on Thursday for th process due to his ailing health.

Lawyer Singh said the court has also directed Doon Hospital to provide medical staff in court to collect samples of both the MLA and the victim’s daughter. In September, Dehdradun police had registered an FIR of rape and criminal intimidation against Negi following a complaint by a woman on August 16.

The woman had accused the Dwarahat MLA of raping her and demanded a DNA test to ascertain his relationship with her child.

The FIR, under sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of IPC) was filed after the district court passed an order for the same while hearing a petition from the complainant.

The woman registered the complaint after the MLA’s wife, in a complaint, told police that the former had threatened to file a false case if she was not paid Rs 5 crore.

