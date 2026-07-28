Days after its opening, massive crater appears on road leading to Rs 16-crore bridge in Dehradun

Rajesh Chandra, the Head of the Department at PWD, said water entered the structure, creating a vacuum and a cavity beneath the approach road. (Express Photo)

Sixteen days after a Rs 16-crore bridge was opened to the public in Dehradun, part of the road approaching it caved in on Tuesday, creating a massive crater just ahead of the bridge.

The bridge in Nanda Chowki over the Tons River was opened to the public on July 12. District Magistrate Ashish Chauhan said he instructed officials of the Public Works Department to repair the damaged portion and restore traffic within three hours.

He also directed that action be taken against the official concerned for negligence. It was found that due to heavy rainfall, soil had been washed away from beneath the approach road, leading to the collapse.