FIR against Dehradun BJP MLA in rape case

Dehradun Police on Sunday registered an FIR of rape and criminal intimidation against BJP MLA Mahesh Singh Negi following a complaint by a woman on August 16. The MLA’s wife has also been named in the case, police confirmed.

The FIR, under sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), was filed after the district court passed an order for the same while hearing a petition from the complainant.

In her complaint, the woman accused the Dwarahat MLA of raping her and demanded a DNA test to ascertain his relationship with her child.

The woman’s lawyer SP Singh, who had filed the petition in the court of Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (Fifth), said: “The court had directed the police to lodge FIR.”

The woman registered the complaint after the MLA’s wife, in a complaint, told police that the former had threatened to file a false case if she was not paid Rs 5 crore.

Based on Negi’s wife’s complaint, a case was registered against the woman, her husband, mother and sister-in-law under sections 386 (extortion by putting a person in fear of death or grievous hurt ) and 389 (putting person in fear of accusation of offence, in order to commit extortion) of the IPC.

