Bajrang Dal protest sparks chaos in Dehradun, FIR filed over road blockade and coercion

A massive demonstration by the Bajrang Dal Sunday, during which several vehicles were stopped and people allegedly coerced to join in, has resulted in an FIR in Dehradun under sections of wrongful confinement and public nuisance.

This comes days after the group allegedly barged into a shoe store and wrote “jihadi” in the nameplates of some workers. An FIR has not been registered in this case.

According to police, around 11 am Sunday, a few “unidentified persons” gathered from the Ranger Ground area without permission and reached Darshan Lal Chowk, Dehradun, where they staged a blockade, created a commotion, and began stopping traffic coming from all directions. Bajrang Dal leaders led several protesters, raising slogans against “land jihad”. As they protested at the Clock Tower, videos show a woman on a scooter was stopped and asked to join in. As she refuses, a woman among the protesters is seen forcing her to get down from her vehicle by shoving her.

As they protested at the Clock Tower, videos show a woman on a scooter was stopped and asked to join in. As she refuses, a woman among the protesters is seen forcing her to get down from her vehicle by shoving her. (Express Photo) As they protested at the Clock Tower, videos show a woman on a scooter was stopped and asked to join in. As she refuses, a woman among the protesters is seen forcing her to get down from her vehicle by shoving her. (Express Photo)

When the crowd allegedly asked the police to bring them to the “Commissioner” (SSP in Dehradun), they were allegedly informed that the officer was not available at the spot. “They became agitated and stated that they would block the road. Thereafter, traffic in the Darshan Lal Chowk area was completely obstructed,” the FIR on the complaint of an officer said.

The crowd kept the roads blocked in the Darshan Lal and Clock Tower areas for several hours. “In order to maintain a steady flow of traffic, the police diverted vehicles to alternate routes, upon which the said persons became even more aggressive and stated, ‘You have diverted the traffic, now we will block the Clock Tower.’ Thereafter, a crowd of approximately 250–300 persons moved from Darshan Lal Chowk to Clock Tower and there too completely blocked all routes leading in and out from every direction,” the FIR stated.

The station house officer of the Kotwali Dehradun police station, Hari Om Chauhan, said that the crowd was protesting over the lack of action against a land encroachment case in Vikasnagar. Police added that they have collected photographs and videography at the spot to identify the crowd.

On Thursday, Bajrang Dal leader Vikas Verma had allegedly harassed employees of a shoe store in the city, writing “jihadi” in their nameplates. The Bajrang Dal leader, who claimed to have received an anonymous complaint that an employee was abused after he purportedly reported theft in the store, sought the termination of Muslim employees at the store. Verma had earlier told The Indian Express that he was standing up for the rights of Hindus in the state. “We have a group called Jatayu Squad to take action on the grievances of people,” he said.

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Superintendent of Police, City, Pramod Kumar, said that they have not received a complaint from the employees of the shoe store. “We are waiting for a written complaint, but no one has come forward. If we are to file an FIR on suo motu cognizance, we need the statement of the victim; however, they have remained unreachable,” he added. On the disruption on Sunday, Kumar said that they will identify the people involved and take action. “We have received complaints of land fraud against two, and we will look into it,” the SP said.

Meanwhile, the Congress submitted a representation to the IG, STF, Nilesh Bharne, to report the two events. “Two deeply disturbing incidents reported in Dehradun in recent days have raised serious questions over the state’s law and order situation and social harmony. In the first incident, employees of a store were allegedly harassed and objectionable words were written on their nameplates. At the same time, complaints are continuously emerging about anti-social elements harassing ordinary citizens, especially young women, on the streets of the capital,” Congress spokesperson Garima Dasauni said.

She added: “If any organisation or group was taking the law into its own hands and intimidating citizens, why was immediate and strict action not taken against them? Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami should clarify whether his government will function according to the rule of law or under pressure from certain organisations. If ordinary citizens, traders, employees and women are feeling unsafe, it is proof of the government’s failure”.