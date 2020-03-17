Dehradun: After trainee forest officer tests positive with coronavirus, 51 isolated

Officials maintained that the trainee officer tested positive with Covid-19 had no exposure to family after his arrival to Dehradun. (File Photo) Officials maintained that the trainee officer tested positive with Covid-19 had no exposure to family after his arrival to Dehradun. (File Photo)

A day after an Indian Forest Service trainee officer at the Indira Gandhi National Forest Academy (IGFA) in Dehradun tested positive with coronavirus infection, the state Health Department has placed in quarantine at least 51 people who came in direct contact with that officer in recent days.

Dehradun Chief Medical Officer Dr Meenakshi Joshi said 51 people placed under quarantine include 28 colleagues of the 26-year-old officer who tested positive, and the remaining are staff and attendants at the academy, such as mess employees and cleaner and others.

The driver of the bus that took the trainee officer from airport to IGNFA campus has also been placed in quarantine with other staff in a separate building on the same campus. While 28 colleagues have been placed under quarantine in their respective rooms in the hostel block, other staff members have been in medical supervision in another building. Dr Joshi said more people may be placed under quarantine in coming days because contact-tracing is still being done.

Officials maintained that the trainee officer tested positive with Covid-19 had no exposure to family after his arrival to Dehradun.

He has been put in isolation in a separate hospital.

