Sunday, October 04, 2020
Dehradun: 20-year-old says 3 men dragged her under bridge, raped her

In the FIR, the woman has alleged that she was on the way to her aunt’s place on Saturday evening when three unknown men started following her.

By: Express News Service | Dehradun | October 4, 2020 5:52:28 pm
A 20-year-old woman in Dehradun was allegedly raped on Saturday in the Sahaspur police station area on the outskirts of the city.

In the FIR, the woman has alleged that she was on the way to her aunt’s place on Saturday evening when three unknown men started following her. Later, they intercepted her and took her under a nearby bridge.

There, she alleged, two men held her while the third raped her. She also alleged that the accused who raped her said his name was Shanu, and he lived in Vikas Nagar area. She added that all the three ran away leaving her under the bridge. She reached the police station to lodge a complaint late evening.

Dehradun DIG Arun Mohan Joshi said on the basis of her complaint, an FIR has been registered against three men and investigation has begun. The DIG said the woman’s father has said she was mentally unsound and undergoing treatment.

According to the police, psychiatrists have been engaged to convince the woman to give swab samples for medical examination, as earlier, she had denied to give consent to that.

