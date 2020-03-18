Dehradun: 150 booked for assembling to protest amid Covid-19 prohibitory orders

People with symptoms queue outside a Novel Coronavirus facilitation centre at the RML hospital in New Delhi. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal/File Photo) People with symptoms queue outside a Novel Coronavirus facilitation centre at the RML hospital in New Delhi. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal/File Photo)

The Dehradun police has booked around 150 people for assembling to stage a demonstration on Tuesday, despite an order prohbiting gatherings of more than 50 people. The order was issued by the district administration to prevent the spread of Covid-19 infection.

According to the police, the case has been lodged under Section 3 of Epidemic Diseases Act 1897, Section-7 Criminal Law Act, and IPC sections 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 447 (Punishment for criminal trespass). The case has been registered at Dalanwala police station.

According to the police, the district sports officer of Dehradun on Tuesday gave a complaint that over 150 unidentified men and women forcibly entered the parking lot of the sports department near Parade Ground and staged a demonstration, without permission and despite the objection of PRD jawans.

“At present, gatherings have been prohibited in view of the Coronavirus epidemic. Despite that, they assembled without permission and staged a demonstration, which is creating fear of Corona virus infection among general public. In view of Coronavirus epidemic, District Magistrate of Dehradun has issued order prohibiting gathering of more than 50 people at any one place. In view of that order and on the basis of written complaint, case has been registered,” the Dehradun police said in a press release.

General and OBC category employees of the state government have been protesting on the Parade Ground, for the demand of promotions without reservations. When asked whether those mentioned in the FIR were government employees, Dalanwala police station in-charge Manish Srivastava said that the case had been lodged against unidentified people and the investigation was on.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd