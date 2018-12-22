‘I’ll definitely contest in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections’: Kamal Haasan

Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan, who founded his own party Makkal Needhi Maiam in Tamil Nadu earlier this year, Saturday announced plans to contest in the upcoming 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Confirming the news at an executive meeting of the party, Haasan said, “I will definitely contest in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.”

Commenting on the rumours of alleged alliance, he said that his party gave him the authority to make decisions regarding the alliance ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha elections. After the meeting, Haasan said, “We won’t join hands with parties that are trying to change Tamil Nadu’s DNA,” adding that his party would join hands only with like-minded people.

Haasan, who had been touring Tamil Nadu as part of his efforts to strengthen his new party, has constantly declined to comment on possible alliances earlier creating suspense in the state regarding poll deal. When asked, if he would go alone or ally with other parties for next year’s Parliament election and bypolls to 20 assembly constituencies, he said, “Such things cannot be said now and it cannot be disclosed to the media. Some sections of media are imagining things.”

The MNM leader in November, before his visit to the villages hit by Cyclone Gaja, had told reporters at the airport in Chennai: “We will do only what is good for people.”