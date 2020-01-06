DefExpo to boost UP’s investment push: Rajnath Singh

The 11th Defence Expo is to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Lucknow on February 5 and will conclude on February 8. The 11th Defence Expo is to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Lucknow on February 5 and will conclude on February 8.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has said that the Defence Expo-2020, to be held next month in Lucknow, will be the biggest such event in the country and stressed that the expo will help Uttar Pradesh become a destination for defence and aerospace manufacturing.

Speaking at a joint press conference with Chief Minister Yogi Adiyanath on Sunday, Singh said that several companies have agreed to sign MOUs during the event. CM Adiyanath said that preparations for the expo are underway at a war-footing level.

He also said that the Uttar Pradesh’s policy on investment in defence manufacturing is one of the best.

“Defence Expo 2020 is a very important event and it will not be an exaggeration if I say that this is an international event. Investors in a large number have accepted to attend the expo. Several investors will come here to decide where to invest. Because of this expo, Uttar Pradesh will become an important destination for defence and aerospace not just in India but the world,” said Rajnath Singh.

Adityanath said his government has converted “challenges to opportunities” and changed the perception of the state.

“A number of events, including investors’ summit and Kumbh, were organised in the state which gave it global identity,” he said.

On February 4, there will be curtain raiser and on February 8-9, the expo will be open for general public.

