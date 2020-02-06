DefExpo 2020: Innovations in defence technology on show as 4-day exhibition begins

During a demonstration by the Army in Lucknow on Wednesday. (Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav) During a demonstration by the Army in Lucknow on Wednesday. (Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav)

THE 11th edition of the biennial mega Defence Expo started in Lucknow on Wednesday, showcasing the latest innovations in defence technology through a large number of stalls from exhibitors, highlighting the massive scope for defence manufacturing in India and the comprehensive spectrum of India’s aerospace, defence and security sectors.

In the event that will continue till February 8, defence manufacturers from the public and private sectors, as well as Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) will display their products.

On Wednesday, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), Unmanned Underwater vehicles, combat weapons and vehicles, weapon guiding equipment and sighting systems, defence explosives, communication systems, chemical agent detectors, launcher systems, combat gears and remote weapon systems were on show.

Ayaan Autonomous Systems displayed their five UAVs for both defence and homeland security. The UAVs displayed by them ranged from SpyD-Nano, which weighs just 250 gm and can be used in stealth operations to AIRavat T90 that has a payload capacity of 12 kg and can stay in air for more than eight hours with the help of a tether not more than 100 mtrs.

Korea-based KPC Metal Co Ltd presented forging solutions for aerospace and defence using titanium, nickel alloys and other

super alloys for critical engineering. Similarly, L&T Defence showcased the latest offerings in Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) systems, Unmanned Underwater Vehicles, including AUV Adamya and AUV Amogh. This was in addition to launcher systems, artillery systems, air defence systems, remote weapon systems and others. The company also claimed to have developed India’s first indigenous chemical agent detector that can detect Chemical Warfare Agents (CWA) and Toxic Industrial Chemicals (TIC) in their vapour forms. They also showcased their Rapid Deployed Communication System, claiming that 32 sets of its previous version have already been given to the Indian Navy.

The Ukrainian Defence Industry attracted the visitors with their range of guidance equipment and sighting systems and devices. Their collimator sight for machine gun (PKP – 12.7) drew attention of the visitors as it uses a red glowing dot to target image, and has a mechanism for setting the aiming distance. In addition to this, Uttar Pradesh-based Bharat Explosives Ltd presented their range of explosives used in both civil and defence sector. The Bharat Electronics and Mahindra Defence showcased their manned vehicles. The Tamil Nadu Small Industries Development Corporation Ltd, Korea Aerospace Industries Ltd and the DRDO also presented their recent innovations.

Earlier, three seminars were organised on different topics including Application of Contemporary Technologies in Strategy Programs, India-Israel: Opportunities in Defence Cooperation, and India-France Defence Industry were organised.

Live demonstration by Indian Navy and Indian coastguard and later a full live demonstration by land systems and flying display by aero platforms got the maximum attention of the visitors.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.