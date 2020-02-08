DefExpo 2020: 200 partnerships signed, Rajnath stresses $5-bn defence exports aim

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and UP CM Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow on Friday. Express Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and UP CM Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow on Friday. Express

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said Uttar Pradesh will play a big role in achieving the target of $5 billion defence exports by 2024. Speaking on the third day of the five-day DefExpo-2020 in Lucknow, he claimed that defence exports increased seven times between 2017 and 2019

“In 2018-19, defence exports have reached Rs 10,745 crore, which is seven times compared to 2016-17. Following the unprecedented success of this year’s DefExpo, we will be able to achieve the $5 billion target by 2024,” Singh said.

Earlier, while inaugurating DefExpo on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India aims to achieve a defence export target of $5 billion in the next five years.

Claiming that policies of the government in the defence sector have started showing results, Singh said that the defence offset policy has been streamlined. He admitted that it can be streamlined further. He expressed hope that the liberalised licensing regime will attract more investments from Indian and global companies.

More than 200 partnerships, including 71 MoUs and 18 technology transfers , were signed on the third day of the biennial event. As many as 23 MoUs worth Rs 50,000 crore were signed between the Uttar Pradesh government and companies. Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar said this edition of DefExpo has recorded the maximum number of MoUs, technology transfers and product launches.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the 23 MoUs signed by the state government will create job opportunities for 3 lakh people. The MoUs are related to the upcoming defence corridor in the state.

The Chief Minister further said that in the last two years, the state government has, along with the Defence Ministry, organised events related to the defence corridor, and large, small and micro industries have been set up. “We have tried to attract investment by preparing a policy of different focus centres in Uttar Pradesh besides formulating a defence aerospace policy,” he said.

He said in the last two years, his government has attracted investment worth more than Rs 2.5 lakh crore and this will provide employment to over 33 lakh people. Adityanath assured investors that their money is safe.

The proposed Defence Corridor will run through six nodes — Aligarh, Jhansi, Agra, Chitrakoot, Kanpur and Lucknow.

