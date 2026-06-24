Defender, Mercedes cars seized as police take action over viral Guwahati birthday celebration video

Police have registered a case for “danger or obstruction in public way or line of navigation”; “public nuisance”; and “act endangering life or personal safety of others”.

A midnight birthday celebration on a bridge over the Brahmaputra has stirred controversy and resulted in police registering a case against a Guwahati-based businessman who had organised the celebration for his wife.

Police have registered a case for “danger or obstruction in public way or line of navigation”; “public nuisance”; and “act endangering life or personal safety of others”. DCP Traffic, Jayanta Sarathi Borah, said that 14 people, including the businessman and his wife, who were part of the gathering, have been summoned by police for questioning.

Four vehicles — a Defender, a Mercedes-Benz car, a Scorpio, and a Honda City — that were at the spot have been seized.