Defender, Mercedes cars seized as police take action over viral Guwahati birthday celebration video

Businessman, who organised celebration for his wife’s birthday on a bridge, among 14 summoned for questioning

Written by: Sukrita Baruah
2 min readGuwahatiJun 24, 2026 05:55 AM IST
Defender, Mercedes seized as police take action over viral Guwahati birthday celebration videoPolice have registered a case for “danger or obstruction in public way or line of navigation”; “public nuisance”; and “act endangering life or personal safety of others”.
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A midnight birthday celebration on a bridge over the Brahmaputra has stirred controversy and resulted in police registering a case against a Guwahati-based businessman who had organised the celebration for his wife.

Police have registered a case for “danger or obstruction in public way or line of navigation”; “public nuisance”; and “act endangering life or personal safety of others”. DCP Traffic, Jayanta Sarathi Borah, said that 14 people, including the businessman and his wife, who were part of the gathering, have been summoned by police for questioning.

Four vehicles — a Defender, a Mercedes-Benz car, a Scorpio, and a Honda City — that were at the spot have been seized.

Videos of the celebration had begun circulating on social media on Monday, showing a group of people on the bridge at night. In the videos, a red carpet could be seen laid out on the bridge, along with a balloon arch and pyro lights. The group was seen celebrating a cake-cutting and posing for photos on the bridge. It had generated criticism for the use of a public roadway for the private celebration.

‘Traced vehicle number from video’

According to DCP Borah, police found that the incident had taken place at around 12.30 am on Monday on the Kumar Bhaskar Varma bridge, which connects Guwahati to North Guwahati over the Brahmaputra and had been inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in February this year.

“Last evening, we received video footage on social media of a party being celebrated on Kumar Bhaskar Varma bridge. We verified and traced the vehicle number seen in the video, a Defender. The owner was identified through that and was called by police,” the officer said.

He added, “What we found is that early on June 22, at around 12.30 am, he (the businessman) and his wife celebrated her birthday on the bridge. They cut a cake, put up balloons, and put a red carpet. We have found that there were a total of four cars at the venue. We have called all 14 of them for questioning, and we have seized all four vehicles,” said DCP Borah.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Sukrita Baruah
Sukrita Baruah

Sukrita Baruah is a Principal Correspondent for The Indian Express, based in Guwahati. From this strategic hub, she provides comprehensive, ground-level coverage of India's North East, a region characterized by its complex ethnic diversity, geopolitical significance, and unique developmental challenges. Expertise and Experience Ethnic & Social Dynamics: Deep-dive coverage of regional conflicts (such as the crisis in Manipur) and peace-building efforts. Border & Geopolitics: Tracking developments along India’s international borders and their impact on local communities. Governance & Policy: Reporting on state elections, tribal council decisions, and the implementation of central schemes in the North East. Specialized Education Background: Prior to her current role, Sukrita was a dedicated Education Correspondent for The Indian Express in Delhi. This experience provided her with a sharp analytical lens for: Policy Analysis: Evaluating the National Education Policy (NEP) and university-level reforms. Student Affairs: Covering high-stakes stories regarding campus politics, national entrance exams, and the challenges within the primary and secondary education sectors. ... Read More

 

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