Defence to space, trade to tech: India, Philippines to deepen ties

A year after New Delhi and Manila elevated their ties to a strategic partnership, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Philippines President Ferdinand R Marcos Jr held wide-ranging discussions on Sunday, on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit, on further advancing the ties.

Modi also welcomed Manila’s decision to join the India-led Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI).

Marcos Jr, who visited New Delhi in August last year, attended the BRICS Summit as the current ASEAN chair. His visit assumes significance in the context of India’s Act East policy and its Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with ASEAN.

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India and the Philippines have rapidly strengthened their diplomatic, economic and security ties in recent times, with the 2022 deal to supply BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles to the Philippine Navy marking a major milestone.