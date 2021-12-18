Defence ties in focus as Rajnath holds talks with French minister

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh discussed military ties, ways to boost the ‘Make in India’ initiative, and brought up New Delhi’s concerns over issues with China and Pakistan in talks with his French counterpart Florence Parly on Friday.

The “India-France Strategic Partnership is more relevant today than ever”, Singh tweeted after the third Annual Defence Dialogue with Parly in Delhi. He said he had an “excellent meeting” with the minister — who arrived in the Capital city on Friday — and spoke about a “wide range of bilateral, regional and defence industrial cooperation issues”.

Sources aware of the matter said the two leaders shared their concerns on the situation in Afghanistan after the takeover of the country by Taliban rulers. Singh and Parly also discussed issues related to China and Pakistan, they said.

At the meeting, India highlighted its Make in India initiative and conveyed that French companies can either collaborate with domestic firms or manufacture in the country directly.

The Defence Ministry said in a statement on Friday that the two ministers “reviewed the existing military-to-military cooperation, which has increased in spite of pandemic challenges” and discussed “ways to increase defence cooperation in all domains”.

“Defence industrial cooperation was discussed with focus on future collaborations and co-production…” it said.

The ministers, the statement added, “acknowledged their convergences on number of strategic and defence issues” and expressed “commitment to work together to enhance cooperation in bilateral, regional and multilateral forums”. Earlier in the day, Parly called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and subsequently met other senior defence officials, including National Security Adviser Ajit Doval.

Ahead of the meeting with Singh, Parly said France is ready to provide more Rafale fighter jets if India needs. Of the total 36 that India had bought from France under a Rs 59,000 crore deal in 2016, 33 have been delivered. “We are ready to answer any additional need or request made by India,” she said.

Parly spoke about Chinese aggression in the Indo-Pacific region, and said India and France share similar views on maritime laws and freedom of navigation in the seas. “… we see as well that China is getting more and more aggressive in the region. And it is even more specific when it comes to the China Sea. France, and if I may, India, share the same views, something which is key,” she said.

The French minister noted that the two nations have common challenges, including the threat of terrorism. “The threat of attacks on our countries has not disappeared,” she said, underscoring the emerging situation in Afghanistan, which is a “matter of concern for both France and India”.

On ties between the countries, she said it is “not only one of state to state; it is a friendship between two peoples. Two peoples who strongly cherish their diversity and share universal values.”