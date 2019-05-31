Toggle Menu
Defence Secretary Sanjay Mitra gets three-month extensionhttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/defence-secretary-sanjay-mitra-gets-three-month-extension-5759297/

Defence Secretary Sanjay Mitra gets three-month extension

Sanjay Mitra was earlier secretary in the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways and had also been chief secretary of West Bengal.

Sanjay Mitra, Defence Secretary Sanjay Mitra, Sanjay Mitra defence secy, Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, Defence Ministry, Indian Express
Defence Secretary Sanjay Mitra with former Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Defence Secretary Sanjay Mitra was on Friday given a three-month extension in service, according to an order issued by the Personnel Ministry. Mitra, a 1982-batch IAS officer of the West Bengal cadre, took over as the defence secretary on May 24, 2017, for a two-year term.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the extension to Mitra up to August 23, 2019, the order said. Mitra was earlier secretary in the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways and had also been chief secretary of West Bengal.

Rajnath Singh was Friday announced as the defence minister.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Modi Cabinet meeting: Nirmala Sitharaman to present maiden Union Budget on July 5
2 Karnataka urban local body election results: Congress surges ahead of BJP with 509 seats
3 In first meeting, Modi 2.0 cabinet approves extension of PM-KISAN scheme to all farmers