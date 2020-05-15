Defence secretary Dr Ajay Kumar: ‘COVID-19 has also offered several opportunities from defence perspective’

To be operationally ready despite the constraints imposed by Covid-19 has been one of the biggest challenges faced by the armed forces. (File photo) To be operationally ready despite the constraints imposed by Covid-19 has been one of the biggest challenges faced by the armed forces. (File photo)

Defence secretary Dr Ajay Kumar speaks to Sushant Singh about challenges posed by Covid-19, the likely budget cuts and defence modernisation

What is the biggest challenge posed to the Defence Ministry by Covid-19?

Covid-19 has been a cause of several concerns. But at the same time, it has also opened new opportunities. To be operationally ready despite the constraints imposed by Covid-19 has been one of the biggest challenges faced by the armed forces. And we can say proudly that the armed forces have been able to do so with determination and careful planning. Our ships, airplanes and our land forces have remained operationally ready and have carried out the tasks assigned with success. It is heartening to note that the armed forces have prepared and implemented SOPs to ensure that the forces remain operationally ready…

Armed forces have also been asked to support the civil authorities in the fight against this pandemic… Whether it is for setting up of quarantine centres across the country in real time, or earmarking medical facilities for the Covid patients, Armed Forces Medical Services has been equal to the task. We have deputed teams to friendly countries to support them in their efforts against Covid-19. Similarly, IAF and the Indian Navy have ferried Indians to enable them to come back.

Covid-19 has also offered several opportunities from the defence perspective. One of the important one relates to the great encouragement it has provided to domestic innovation. Whether it is for developing equipment/devices for dealing with the pandemic or developing tests for detecting patients or developing vaccine against the disease, the pandemic has seen much greater acceptance of indigenous technologies and solutions as never before… Several of the industries and start-ups who have come forward are the same as those in the defence and aerospace area. I am very hopeful that this push for indigenous innovation will rub off on other areas which have direct implication for defence and aerospace as well.

It is feared that there will be significant budget cuts in defence expenditure because of the economic situation. How will you tackle this, particularly when it comes to defence modernisation?

It is early to speculate on budget cuts on defence modernisation. However, under no situation do we compromise the security of the country. But it is also an opportunity to implement some long-pending reforms and cut unnecessary expenditure in defence. Accordingly, a decision was taken to abolish 9,304 posts in Military Engineering Services. Similarly, steps have been taken to close down Military Farms as these are not relevant in present context…

What specific measures are you taking for the domestic defence manufacturing industry to help its revival? How will DPSUs and DRDO be involved?

Our efforts to promote indigenous manufacturing in defence and aerospace, both for the domestic market as well as exports are ongoing and will continue post-COVID-19 also… We are continuously working with the industry to address the issues raised by them. We have extended the last date for responding to the Expression of Interest/Request for Proposals (RFPs) for capital procurement to June 1 to enable them to participate effectively. Similar approach is also adopted for revenue procurements by the Department of Military Affairs. All DPSUs agreed to expedite payments to MSMEs. Big government PSUs and departments like OFB, BEL, BEML, MDL have already made sure that payments due are being made immediately once the due is established. The Department of Defence Production is working with DPSUs and OFB in this regard. Orders have been issued that disruption of supply chain due to Covid-19 would be considered as Force Majeure and provisions of Force Majeure clause may be invoked wherever necessary.

You had initiated certain plans for modernisation of Ordnance Factory Board (OFB). Are these plans still on track?

Several projects have been taken up in recent past for modernisation of OFB. One of the main projects is a Joint venture between OFB and Kalashnikov of Russia which will be manufacturing AK-203, one of the latest assault rifles in the world, in India. The project was initiated based on an Inter-Governmental Agreement in February 2019 and significant progress has been made since then. The RFP for nearly 7.5 lakh rifles has been floated and response received. Based on the evaluation of RFP, we expect the production to start in this OFB plant soon.

How has the restructuring of the higher defence organisation helped at the time of this grave crisis?

This reform had been pending for nearly 20 years. The creation of CDS has brought into effect a mechanism which will induce greater jointness in our defence forces. During the Covid-19 pandemic, the defence forces have played a significant role coordinated by the CDS.

