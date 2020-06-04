Defence secretary Ajay Kumar tests positive for Covid-19

Ajay Kumar was tested after developing mild fever and the results came on Tuesday. Ajay Kumar was tested after developing mild fever and the results came on Tuesday.

Defence secretary Ajay Kumar has tested positive for Covid-19 and is under home quarantine. He was tested after developing mild fever and the results came on Tuesday.

Kumar is the first top government official to test positive for the disease. It is not clear if other senior bureaucrats, military officials and ministers whom he came in contact with, have been tested so far.

Defence ministry has not issued a statement on the matter so far.

At least 35 officials working at the ministry’s headquarters in South Block in the Raisina Hills have been sent on home quarantine after reports of Kumar testing positive for the infection emerged, news agency PTI reported.

Coronavirus Explained How many Covid-19 deaths prevented by lockdown?

If otherwise fit, blood cancer patients ‘usually survive Covid’: Study

Can a handheld device kill virus with UV light? Click here for more

PTI, quoting official sources, said the defence ministry has carried out a massive contact-tracing exercise. The first floor of the South Block is also being sanitised.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd