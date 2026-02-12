Defence Ministry signs Rs 2,312-crore deal with HAL for 8 Dornier 228 aircraft, equipment for Coast Guard

Dornier 228 is a twin-engine turboprop and a multi-mission maritime patrol aircraft manufactured by HAL for the ICG. (Photo - HAL website)

The Ministry of Defence on Thursday signed a major deal with the state-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for the acquisition of eight Dornier 228 aircraft along with Operational Role Equipment for the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) for Rs 2,312 crore.

In a statement, the Ministry of Defence said that a contract has been signed with the Kanpur-based Transport Aircraft Division of HAL under the Buy (Indian) category in the presence of Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh in New Delhi.

This is the second major deal that the government has signed with HAL in this financial year.

In September last year, the Ministry of Defence had signed a Rs 62,370 crore deal with HAL for the procurement of 97 Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Mk1A for the Indian Air Force. This includes 68 fighters and 29 twin-seaters, along with associated equipment. The delivery of these aircraft would begin during 2027-28 and be completed over a period of six years.