Defence Ministry signs Rs 2,312-crore deal with HAL for 8 Dornier 228 aircraft, equipment for Coast Guard

Second major deal the Centre has signed with HAL in this financial year after procurement of 97 Light Combat Aircraft Mk1A for the IAF in September 2025

Written by: Amrita Nayak Dutta
Feb 12, 2026
Dornier 228 is a twin-engine turboprop and a multi-mission maritime patrol aircraft manufactured by HAL for the ICG.
The Ministry of Defence on Thursday signed a major deal with the state-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for the acquisition of eight Dornier 228 aircraft along with Operational Role Equipment for the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) for Rs 2,312 crore.

In a statement, the Ministry of Defence said that a contract has been signed with the Kanpur-based Transport Aircraft Division of HAL under the Buy (Indian) category in the presence of Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh in New Delhi.

This is the second major deal that the government has signed with HAL in this financial year.

In September last year, the Ministry of Defence had signed a Rs 62,370 crore deal with HAL for the procurement of 97 Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Mk1A for the Indian Air Force. This includes 68 fighters and 29 twin-seaters, along with associated equipment. The delivery of these aircraft would begin during 2027-28 and be completed over a period of six years.

Dornier 228 is a twin-engine turboprop and a multi-mission maritime patrol aircraft manufactured by HAL for the ICG. According to the ICG, the aircraft is lightweight with a wide range of operating speeds and fuel efficiency.

The ICG operates this aircraft in two variants in 228-100 and 228-200 series.

The highly versatile aircraft can perform a variety of roles, including maritime patrol and surveillance, marine pollution contingency, search and rescue missions and medical evacuation.

The Defence Ministry statement noted that the programme is expected to generate significant direct and indirect employment by strengthening HAL’s production ecosystem and supporting a broad network of MSMEs and ancillary industries.

“It will also create sustained opportunities in Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul and life cycle technical support,” it added.

“The contract reinforces the Government’s commitment to Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Make-in-India while bolstering India’s maritime security architecture,” the statement noted.

