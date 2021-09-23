Defence Ministry places order for 118 battle tanks Arjun Mk-1A for Army

In a move to boost its combat capabilities. the Defence Ministry on Thursday finalised a contract to procure 118 Main Battle Tanks (MBTs) Arjun Mk-1A for the Indian Army at a cost of Rs 7,523 crore.

“The Ministry of Defence (MoD) placed an order with Heavy Vehicles Factory (HVF), Avadi, Chennai for the supply of 118 MBTs Arjun Mk-1A for the Indian Army on September 23,” the Defence Ministry said in a statement.

The production order will open up a large avenue in defence manufacturing for over 200 Indian vendors, including MSMEs, with employment opportunities for around 8,000 people.

The MBT Mk-1A is a new variant of Arjun tank, the in-service main battle tank with the Indian Army. It is designed to enhance fire power, mobility, and survivability, infused with 72 new features and more indigenous content from the Mk-1 variant.

“The order, worth Rs 7,523 crore, will provide further boost to the Make in India initiative in the defence sector and is a big step towards achieving ”Aatmanirbhar Bharat”,” it said.

The ministry said the tanks would ensure effortless mobility in all terrains, besides precise target engagement during day and night. “The MK-1A is equipped with accurate and superior firepower, all-terrain mobility and an invincible multi-layered protection provided by an array of advanced technology systems. It can take on the enemy during day and night conditions and in both static and dynamic modes,” it added.

It has been designed and developed by the Combat Vehicles Research and Development Establishment (CVRDE), along with other laboratories of DRDO within two years (2010-12) by incorporating numerous upgrades on Arjun MBT. The development activities commenced from June 2010 and the tank was fielded for user trials in June 2012.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had handed over the MBT Arjun Mk-1A to Chief of Army Staff General M M Naravane in Chennai on February 14, 2021.