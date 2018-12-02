Boost for armed forces as MoD approves Rs 3000 cr for acquisition of Brahmos missiles, ARVs

The Indian armed forces received a shot in the arm as the Defence Ministry on Saturday approved military procurement worth Rs 3,000 crore, PTI reported.

Advertising

The procurement includes Brahmos supersonic cruise missiles for Navy’s two stealth frigates and Armoured Recovery Vehicles (ARVs) for the Army’s Arjun main battle tanks, a senior official told the news agency.

Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), the ministry’s highest decision-making body on procurement, gave the nod for both acquisitions, the senior official said. “The DAC chaired by Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman accorded approval for acquisition of defence equipment worth about Rs 3,000 crore,” he said.

India is procuring two stealth frigates at a cost of USD 1 billion and both the ships will be equipped with indigenously developed BrahMos missiles. “The indigenously designed Brahmos missile is a tested and proven supersonic cruise missile and will form the primary weapon on-board these ships,” the official added.

The DAC also approved the procurement of Armoured Recovery Vehicles (ARVs) for the Indian Army’s main battle tank, Arjun. The official added that the ARVs are designed and developed by the DRDO and would be manufactured by defence public sector undertaking BEML.

-With PTI inputs