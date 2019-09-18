Defence Ministry approves project on writing history of India’s borders

In a first-of-its-kind, a project to write the history of the country’s borders was approved by Union minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday, said the Defence Ministry, as reported by PTI.

Advertising

A statement issued by the ministry said, “the Defence Minister emphasised the importance of writing the history of the Indian borders, reiterating that it would provide a better understanding of the borders to the public in general and officials in particular.”

The project will cover various aspects, including the tracing, making, unmaking and shifting of borders, the role of the security forces, of the borderland people, encompassing their ethnicity, culture and the socio-economic aspects of their lives.

The project is expected to be completed within two years.

Advertising

The Defence Ministry said that Rajnath Singh held a meeting with officials of the Indian Council of Historical Research, the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library, the Directorate General of Archives, the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Ministry of External Affairs regarding this on Tuesday.

Singh also welcomed various suggestions and directed the officials to consult experts on the source material, broad contours, methodology and action plan required for completing the project expeditiously, the statement added.