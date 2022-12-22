scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 22, 2022

Defence ministry approves capital procurement proposals worth Rs 84,328 cr

The procurement comes amid a spike in tensions between India and China after troops from the two sides were engaged in a clash along the LAC at Yangtse in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh.

Defense Ministry approves procurement of arms (Representational photo)
The defence ministry on Thursday approved the procurement of a number of military platforms and weapons including light tanks, anti-ship missiles and long range guided bombs at a cost of Rs 84,328 crore to boost combat capabilities of the armed forces.

The procurement proposals were cleared by the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) headed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

The Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) for the procurement came amid a spike in tensions between India and China after troops from the two sides were engaged in a clash along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) at Yangtse in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh.

The defence ministry said the DAC accorded approval for 24 capital acquisition proposals which include six for Indian Army, six for Indian Air Force, 10 for the Indian Navy and two for Indian Coast Guard, adding the total value of the procurement would be Rs 84,328 crore.

It said the proposals include procurement of futuristic infantry combat vehicles, light tanks, naval anti-ship missiles, multi-purpose vessels, new range of missile systems, long range guided bombs and next generation offshore patrol vessels.

The ministry said 21 proposals worth Rs 82,127 crore, will be procured from indigenous sources.

First published on: 22-12-2022 at 08:43:04 pm
