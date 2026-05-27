India invites bids from 3 private players for advanced stealth fighter project

The AMCA will be a 25-tonne twin-engine aircraft with advanced stealth features, which means it can avoid getting detected by enemy radars. (Image generated using AI)

The Defence Ministry on Wednesday issued the Request for Proposal (RFP) for the indigenous fifth-generation Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft project to three shortlisted private bidders – Tata Advanced Systems, Larsen and Toubro-Bharat Electronics Limited, and a Bharat Forge-BEML-led consortium – officials confirmed to The Indian Express.

The three bidders were shortlisted earlier this year by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) to design and develop prototypes of the proposed fifth-generation fighter jets, following a tender floated by its Aeronautical Development Agency in July 2025.

The shortlisted firms will manufacture five prototypes of the fighter jet. They are expected to receive government funding to build AMCA models before manufacturing rights are granted.