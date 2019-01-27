Toggle Menu
Defence Minister watches Uri film along with war veteranshttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/defence-minister-watches-uri-film-along-with-war-veterans-5557002/

Defence Minister watches Uri film along with war veterans

She also posted a video of her entering the movie hall as the crowd present there chanted Bharat Mata Ki Jai, Vande Mataram, "How is the josh?".

nirmala sitharaman, uri, the surgical strike, movie on uri attack, movie on surgical strike, movie show, bengaluru news, indian express
Defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrives at Central Spirit Mall in Bellandur, Bengaluru to watch the film ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’, with ex-servicemen. (Photo: ANI)

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Sunday watched the movie, “Uri: The Surgical Strike”, along with a group of war veterans at a cinema hall here.

Live from Central Spirit Mall, Bellandur, Bengaluru, to watch Uri (finally) with veterans. #HighJosh! the Defence Minister tweeted.

She also posted a video of her entering the movie hall as the crowd present there chanted Bharat Mata Ki Jai, Vande Mataram, “How is the josh?”.

Finally finding time to watch it today :) #HighJosh, the Defence Minister tweeted tagging actors Vicky Kaushal, Yami Gautam and the film’s director Aditya Dhar and producer Ronnie Screwvala.

Yes, #HighJosh, Sitharaman tweeted. The Defence Minister also obliged for selfies with children and public at the mall.

“How is the josh?” is the popular line from the movie, based on the 2016 Indian Army’s surgical strikes on terror launch pads in Pakistan as a retaliation for the Uri attack that claimed the lives of 17 army personnel.

Sitharaman had on January 16 met the cast and crew of the film on the occasion of Army Day.

Advertising

Film’s stars Vicky Kaushal, Yami Gautam, director Aditya Dhar and producer Ronnie Screwvala were part of the meeting that took place at Army Chief General Bipin Rawat’s ‘at home’ function.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Indian Railways' fastest Train 18 named Vande Bharat Express: Piyush Goyal
2 Rahul Gandhi has all qualities to make a good PM: Tejashwi Yadav
3 Pakistani troops resort to shelling in J&K's Nowshera sector