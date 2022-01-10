scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, January 10, 2022
Must Read

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tests positive for Covid-19

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in a tweet said, “I have tested positive for Corona today with mild symptoms."

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
Updated: January 10, 2022 5:48:48 pm
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (PTI)

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday. Singh ,who has mild symptoms and is under home quarantine, asked everyone who came in contact with him to isolate and get tested. 

The Defence Minister in a tweet said, “ I have tested positive for Corona today with mild symptoms. I am under home quarantine. I request everyone who have recently come in my contact to isolate themselves and get tested.”

Also read |Covid-19: Political leaders who tested positive

Union Minister of State Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Sunday also tested positive for the virus. In a post on Twitter, Chandrasekhar said, “And after succeeding in avoiding COVID-19 for the last 21 months, it finally catches up with me today as I tested positive today.”

Before this, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had recently tested positive for Covid-19.

India on Monday recorded 1,79,723 fresh Covid-19 cases, pushing the active caseload to 7,23,619. The daily positivity rate stood at 13.29 per cent, while 146 deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 10: Latest News

Advertisement