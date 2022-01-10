Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tests positive for Covid-19

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday. Singh ,who has mild symptoms and is under home quarantine, asked everyone who came in contact with him to isolate and get tested.

The Defence Minister in a tweet said, “ I have tested positive for Corona today with mild symptoms. I am under home quarantine. I request everyone who have recently come in my contact to isolate themselves and get tested.”

I have tested positive for Corona today with mild symptoms. I am under home quarantine. I request everyone who have recently come in my contact to isolate themselves and get tested. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) January 10, 2022

Union Minister of State Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Sunday also tested positive for the virus. In a post on Twitter, Chandrasekhar said, “And after succeeding in avoiding COVID-19 for the last 21 months, it finally catches up with me today as I tested positive today.”

And after succeeding in avoiding #COVID19 for last 21 months, it finally catches up wth me tdy as I tested +ve tdy 🙏🏻😓😠😩 — Rajeev Chandrasekhar 🇮🇳 (@Rajeev_GoI) January 9, 2022

Before this, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had recently tested positive for Covid-19.

India on Monday recorded 1,79,723 fresh Covid-19 cases, pushing the active caseload to 7,23,619. The daily positivity rate stood at 13.29 per cent, while 146 deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours.