Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reviews preparations for DefExpo-2022

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh chaired a meeting on Friday to review the preparations of DefExpo-2022, which will be held in Gandhinagar, Gujarat from March 10-14. Notably, the exhibition this year has been extended by a day.

The meeting was also attended by Defence Secretary Dr Ajay Kumar, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar, Vice Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen Manoj Pande and Financial Advisor (Defence Services) Sanjiv Mittal, among others.

Singh expressed satisfaction regarding the arrangements made by the Ministry of Defence (MoD) in collaboration with the Gujarat government and exuded confidence that DefExpo-2022 will be successfully held, an official release said. He also launched a DefExpo-2022 mobile application during the review meeting. The application provides information pertaining to exhibitors, schedule, speakers, venue and route maps, among others.

Singh said relaxation in Covid-19 protocols has generated greater interest in DefExpo-2022. The event will be held in the hybrid mode, with exhibitors setting up both virtual and physical stalls. So far, 930 exhibitors have registered for the event.

The event will be held across three venues – exhibition at the Helipad Exhibition Center, seminars at the Mahatma Mandir Convention and Exhibition Center and live demonstration for the public at the Sabarmati Riverfront.