Saturday, February 19, 2022
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reviews preparations for DefExpo-2022

Singh expresses satisfaction regarding arrangements made by Ministry of Defence and Gujarat government, exudes confidence that DefExpo-2022 will be successfully held

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad |
February 19, 2022 5:36:37 pm
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reviews the preparations for DefExpo-2022, in New Delhi on Friday (Twitter/ RMO India)

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh chaired a meeting on Friday to review the preparations of DefExpo-2022, which will be held in Gandhinagar, Gujarat from March 10-14. Notably, the exhibition this year has been extended by a day.

The meeting was also attended by Defence Secretary Dr Ajay Kumar, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar, Vice Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen Manoj Pande and Financial Advisor (Defence Services) Sanjiv Mittal, among others.

Also read |Defexpo India-Africa ministers’ meet from March 10

Singh expressed satisfaction regarding the arrangements made by the Ministry of Defence (MoD) in collaboration with the Gujarat government and exuded confidence that DefExpo-2022 will be successfully held, an official release said. He also launched a DefExpo-2022 mobile application during the review meeting. The application provides information pertaining to exhibitors, schedule, speakers, venue and route maps, among others.

Singh said relaxation in Covid-19 protocols has generated greater interest in DefExpo-2022. The event will be held in the hybrid mode, with exhibitors setting up both virtual and physical stalls. So far, 930 exhibitors have registered for the event.

Also read |900 exhibitors from 50 nations confirm presence at DefExpo

The event will be held across three venues – exhibition at the Helipad Exhibition Center, seminars at the Mahatma Mandir Convention and Exhibition Center and live demonstration for the public at the Sabarmati Riverfront.

