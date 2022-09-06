scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 06, 2022

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh meets Mongolia’s top leadership to boost bilateral ties

Singh's visit to Mongolia from September 5 to 7 is the first-ever tour to the East Asian country by an Indian defence minister.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh with Mongolian President and Commander-in-Chief of Armed Forces Ukhnaagiin Khürelsükh during a meeting, in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia. (PTI/ Twitter/@rajnathsingh)

Rajnath Singh, the first Indian defence minister to visit Mongolia, met the top leadership of the country here on Tuesday, including President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh, and discussed ways to further deepen the multifaceted strategic partnership between the two countries.

Defence Minister Singh is on a five-day visit to Mongolia and Japan beginning Monday with an aim to expand India’s strategic and defence ties with the two countries in the backdrop of evolving regional security matrix and geo-political turmoil.

Singh’s visit to Mongolia from September 5 to 7 is the first-ever tour to the East Asian country by an Indian defence minister.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath during the opening ceremony of the Cyber Security Center, at National Defence University in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia on September 6. (PTI/Twitter/@DefenceMinIndia)

“Excellent meeting with the President of Mongolia, H.E.U. Khurelsukh in Ulaanbaatar. Recalled my last meeting with him in 2018, when he was the Prime Minister of the country. We are fully committed to further deepening our multifaceted Strategic Partnership with Mongolia,” he said in a tweet.

Also Read |Explained: The four Buddha relics travelling to Mongolia as ‘state guest’, their importance

“Glad to interact with the Speaker of Mongolian Parliament, Mr. Zandanshatar. Complimented him on his consistent support to promote and expand our shared heritage of Buddhism,” he said in another tweet.

Earlier, Singh and his Mongolian counterpart Saikhanbayar Gursed held in-depth deliberations on adding further momentum to India-Mongolia defence cooperation.

“During 1st ever visit to Mongolia by @DefenceMinIndia, Hon. Sh @rajnathsingh was accorded Guard of Honour & held extensive discussions with Mongolian Defence Minister Gen. Saikhanbayar, to intensify defence coop & consolidate strategic partnership,” the Indian embassy in Ulaanbaatar tweeted.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Advertisement

From Mongolia, the defence minister will travel to Japan for a two-day visit from September 8 to 9. The ‘2+2’ dialogue is set to take place on September 8. The dialogue is taking place over five months after Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida visited India for the annual India-Japan summit.

Also Read |Japan is recasting its national security vision in face of an aggressive China. India must inject strategic content into ties during 2+2 dialogue

Announcing Singh’s visit to Mongolia on Sunday, the defence ministry said it will further consolidate the defence cooperation and strategic partnership between the two countries.

“The two democracies have a common interest in fostering peace and prosperity in the entire region,” the ministry said in a statement.

Advertisement

It said India and Mongolia share a strategic partnership and defence is a key pillar of this partnership.

The bilateral defence engagements with Mongolia have been expanding over a period of time to include wide-ranging contacts between the two countries, including joint working group meetings, military-to-military exchanges and capacity building and training programmes.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid a visit to Mongolia in May 2015, bringing a renewed vigour to the ties in diverse areas including defence and security.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Mongolian Prime Minister at the State Palace on 17 May, 2015. (File)

During the visit, India announced a USD 1 billion line of credit to Mongolia for infrastructure development and upgraded their ties to the strategic partnership. Joint India-Mongolia military exercise ‘Nomadic Elephant’ is held annually.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Why Amit Shah’s Mumbai visit is so significant for BJPPremium
Why Amit Shah’s Mumbai visit is so significant for BJP
‘My Dear Comrade’ Vijayan to ‘my brother’ Rahul t...Premium
‘My Dear Comrade’ Vijayan to ‘my brother’ Rahul t...
As UK Prime Minister, Liz Truss faces hard times and Boris Johnson’s ghostPremium
As UK Prime Minister, Liz Truss faces hard times and Boris Johnson’s ghost
GoM meet: Views diverge on tax valuation mechanism, rate tweaksPremium
GoM meet: Views diverge on tax valuation mechanism, rate tweaks

The last two editions of the exercise were held at Ulaanbaatar (Mongolia) in September 2018 and in October 2019 in Himachal Pradesh.

First published on: 06-09-2022 at 03:48:03 pm
Next Story

Cricket South Africa announce T20 World Cup squad

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Top News

Kingsway to Rajpath to Kartavya Path: short history of Delhi's century-old stretch

Kingsway to Rajpath to Kartavya Path: short history of Delhi's century-old stretch

Supreme Court: 'Can you take right to practise religion to school with uniform?'

Supreme Court: 'Can you take right to practise religion to school with uniform?'

Cyrus Mistry cremated at Worli crematorium, hundreds attend funeral

Cyrus Mistry cremated at Worli crematorium, hundreds attend funeral

Anahita Pandole's condition has improved, says hospital official
Cyrus Mistry car crash

Anahita Pandole's condition has improved, says hospital official

Suresh Raina retires from IPL, domestic cricket for T20 leagues in SA, Sri Lanka, UAE

Suresh Raina retires from IPL, domestic cricket for T20 leagues in SA, Sri Lanka, UAE

Barack Obama is now half an 'EGOT', what does this mean?

Barack Obama is now half an 'EGOT', what does this mean?

Cyrus Mistry crash: Accident site may be new 'black spot'

Cyrus Mistry crash: Accident site may be new 'black spot'

Premium
Researchers in South Korea transmit power wirelessly using infrared light

Researchers in South Korea transmit power wirelessly using infrared light

Opinion | Japan is recasting its national security vision in face of an aggressive China

Opinion | Japan is recasting its national security vision in face of an aggressive China

Premium
Goodbye trailer: The story of a tragedy, viewed from a comic lens

Goodbye trailer: The story of a tragedy, viewed from a comic lens

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 06: Latest News
Advertisement