‘Major boost to Indian defence industry’: PM Modi pitches for locally-produced equipment at Defence Expo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday pitched for ‘Made in India’ defence equipment, calling it a “major boost” for India’s defence industry.

He also laid the foundation stone of a new airbase in Gujarat near the India-Pakistan border, saying that it will emerge as an effective centre for the country’s security.

Speaking at India’s flagship defence exhibition, #DefExpo2022 in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, PM Modi called it an “emphatic beginning of a new future.” He said, “I know this (Defence Expo) has caused inconvenience to some countries but several countries with a positive mindset have come together with us. 53 African nations that are friends of India are standing shoulder to shoulder with us.”

“Defence Expo used to be held in our country earlier too but #DefExpo2022 is unprecedented. It is the symbol of a new beginning. It is the first such Defence Expo in the country where Indian companies are participating, where there are only Made in India defence equipment,” PM Modi said.

PM Modi also said that defence forces will release a list of 101 more items that cannot be imported. “With this 411 defence-related goods can only be procured locally… This will give a major boost to the Indian defence industry,” he said.

Citing India’s export rates to have increased by 8 per cent in the last five years, PM Modi highlighted that India has ventured upon a journey, from being the largest defence importer to that of an exporter today.

The expo, with the theme, “Path to Pride” is an opportunity to mark a ‘sashakt’ (strong), ‘saamarthya’ (capable) and an ‘Aatmanirbhar’ (self-reliant) India, he said while welcoming the audience to the Expo. The event, according to the PM, presents “a ‘wondrous picture’ of New India – a resolution we took in the Amrit Kaal.”

India will pitch its military equipment to various countries at the second editions of the India-Africa Defence Dialogue (IADD) and the Indian Ocean Region (IOR+) conclave. The conclaves will be “two very important events for promoting peace, security, prosperity and defence cooperation throughout the region and establishing new defence and industrial partnerships,” said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on October 17 at the curtain-raiser event of the 12th edition of DefExpo2022.