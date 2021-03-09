Defence Corridor, Bundelkhand expressway, Lalitpur airport to turn Bundelkhand into earth’s heaven: Yogi Adityanath

Targeting the Congress, the CM said at a time when his government was working out ways to fight the pandemic, there were people who played with the state's migrant labourers in the garb of helping them by sending buses. (File)

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said his government will turn Bundelkhand into “earth’s heaven” through several development projects, including Defence Corridor, upcoming Bundelkhand Expressway and new airport in Lalitpur district. He was speaking during the launch of Bandai Bandh Pariyojna in Lalitpur district and inauguration of projects worth nearly Rs 1,100 crore in Jhansi district of Bundelkhand.

The CM also told the people of Bundelkhand that his government has decided to provide Rs 2 lakh insurance to labourers who are from the state and are working in other parts of the country or abroad. The government will also provide Rs 5-lakh health insurance to each worker along with other family members.

The Uttar Pradesh government has recently given approval for development of an airport in Lalitpur district. There is an existing airstrip in Lalitpur district, which was developed during World War II, but has been lying defunct. The government plans to develop this airstrip into an airport as there is a large chunk of land, which is available for expansion.

A similar attempt was made in 2016 by then Akhilesh Yadav-led government, which had sought permission from the Centre to develop the existing airstrip, but the plan did not take-off.

“We are going to provide a new airport to Lalitpur, which will reduce the travel time from the district to Delhi by less than an hour, to Mumbai by less than two hours and even Bangalore by less than two hours,” the CM said in Lalitpur.

Meanwhile, informing that registration of labourers will take place in every district, the chief minister announced that his government has also decided to open a “gaushala” (cow shelter) at every nyaya panchayat-level in the state.

He also did spot inspection of Bundelkhand Expressway and the ongoing construction of the bridge over Yamuna River, maintaining that it will be completed in a record time of seven to eight months.

The CM alleged that some people used to oppose Ram temple construction during their free time. They would not have done so in the past, had they been aware of the support it would have otherwise garnered, he added.

He also said the government is setting up residential school in Lalitpur for children of labourers and the destitute.

Later in the day, while inaugurating development projects worth Rs 1,100 crore and laying the foundation stone of projects worth about Rs 500 crore in Jhansi, the CM said he has instructed officers to organise a series of events to let the world know about the “veer” and “parakram” of “Jhansi ki Rani”.

Targeting the Congress, the CM said at a time when his government was working out ways to fight the pandemic, there were people who played with the state’s migrant labourers in the garb of helping them by sending buses.

He even targeted the previous UPA government at the Centre and said before 2014, people were not provided even basic facilities such as electricity, water, health, ration and housing. But after the Narendra Modi-led government came to power “a new chapter of development started”, he added.

The CM said in order to make women self-reliant and self-dependent, the government has now decided that ration shops in the districts will be run by women members of self-help groups.