‘Defective processes’: Odisha rights panel calls for high-level probe into relocation of villages near tiger reserve

The commission has asked to pause the relocation until the committee submits its report.

The Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC) has found “serious procedural infirmities” in the relocation process of villages around the Satkosia Tiger Reserve in the state’s Angul district.

The commission, in an order on February 9, directed the state government to constitute a high-level inquiry committee comprising senior state government officers and an independent expert with knowledge of wildlife law, the Forest Rights Act, 2006, and rehabilitation policy within four weeks to examine the relocation process.

“The Committee shall identify officers responsible for procedural violations and recommend departmental and criminal action wherever warranted. The inquiry shall be completed, and a detailed report shall be submitted to the Government within six months of such constitution,” read the commission’s order.