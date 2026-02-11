‘Defective processes’: Odisha rights panel calls for high-level probe into relocation of villages near tiger reserve

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC) has found “serious procedural infirmities” in the relocation process of villages around the Satkosia Tiger Reserve in the state’s Angul district.
The commission, in an order on February 9, directed the state government to constitute a high-level inquiry committee comprising senior state government officers and an independent expert with knowledge of wildlife law, the Forest Rights Act, 2006, and rehabilitation policy within four weeks to examine the relocation process.
“The Committee shall identify officers responsible for procedural violations and recommend departmental and criminal action wherever warranted. The inquiry shall be completed, and a detailed report shall be submitted to the Government within six months of such constitution,” read the commission’s order.
The commission has asked to pause the relocation until the committee submits its report.
The state government has been relocating people from certain villages situated in the buffer, fringe and ringed-out areas of STR, including Bhurukundi, Asanbahal, Kataranga, Tuluka, Tikarapada, Gopalpur and adjoining habitations and villages. Some of these are revenue villages, and some are forest villages.
“Gram Sabha meetings were either not held at all or were conducted without proper notice, without ensuring the required quorum and in a hurried manner. Many eligible adult residents were absent, and the circumstances in which resolutions were obtained do not inspire confidence as to their free and informed nature. Such defective Gram Sabha processes cannot be treated as valid consent under law,” observed the commission.
It said that the enumeration of beneficiaries was carried out in a non-transparent manner, resulting in exclusion of eligible persons, including married daughters, persons with disabilities and long-term residents, while in some cases, ineligible persons were included without proper verification. The commission also observed that compensation and ex gratia payments were in several cases disbursed without fair and scientific valuation of houses, land, trees, livestock and livelihood assets.
Stating that the procedure/protocol prescribed by the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) was not followed, the OHRC necessitates examination of the accountability of the officers responsible for planning and executing the relocation and ordered disciplinary proceedings in case of violation.
As several habitations relocated are revenue villages, the commission directed that displacement cannot be treated at par with forest villages, as rights under revenue laws, land records and tenancy rights must be verified in such cases. It said relocation from revenue villages must be undertaken with heightened safeguards, ensuring land-based rehabilitation wherever feasible and continuity of civic amenities and livelihood support.
As per the 2022 Tiger Census, STR is confirmed to have no big cats, while the government has planned to introduce tigers there after the relocation of villages.
