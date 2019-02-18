Defaulting Punjab farmers face jail as banks file criminal cases

“If you write about our plight, will the government stop banks from sending us to jail?,” asks Ujagar Singh.

Advertising

The 60-year-old from Jhumba village in Bathinda district is among scores of Punjab farmers who have been convicted or are facing trial in criminal cases of cheque-bouncing filed by banks under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1938 (NIA). The bulk of these cases involve small and marginal farmers who qualify for the state government’s loan waiver scheme.

On February 8, a local district court sentenced Ujagar, who owns 2.75 acres, to 18 months of rigorous imprisonment in two cases — the first one filed on February 2, 2016, by the Bathinda District Central Cooperative Bank for non-repayment of a crop loan of Rs 2,30,800 sanctioned in 2011, and the second filed on March 3, 2016, by the Punjab State Cooperative Agricultural Development Bank against a

Rs 3.3 lakh loan taken for purchase of a Tata Xenon pick-up vehicle in 2013.

Advertising

“I was paying interest against the loan till 2015, when my entire cotton crop was eaten by chitti makhi (whitefly pest). Even on the vehicle loan, which I took hoping to earn some extra income, I didn’t default for the first two years,” says Ujagar, adding that both banks took signed blank cheques from him. “I signed on them without knowing that these would one day turn into hathkadi (handcuffs) for me,” he adds.

Ujagar, who lives in a semi-built three-room house with six members of his family, including a brother with a serious kidney ailment, and three buffaloes, is currently on bail, for which he had to furnish two personal bonds of Rs 30,000 each. “This is only a temporary relief. In the next few months (when his appeal comes up before the district sessions court), I will definitely have to go to jail,” notes Singh, who also has debts of over Rs one lakh with the local arhatia (trader/commission agent).

Buta Singh Burjgill, president of the Bhartiya Kisan Union (Dakunda faction), says that over the last one year, “thousands of farmers” have been issued legal notices by banks by using the blank cheques they got farmers to sign on at the time of granting crop loans. “These days, banks have been taking triple securities from farmers — pledging of land, signing by a guarantor and blank/post-dated cheques – while the RBI has asked banks to extend collateral-free agricultural loans of up to Rs one lakh. That limit has been raised to Rs 1.6 lakh in the Interim Budget,” he says.

But all the farmers who faced criminal action for defaulting on loans say they were made to sign on blank cheques.

Gurpreet Singh, 45, spent two months in jail before coming out on bail in June last year. This 3.5-acre farmer from Kishangarh village of Moga’s Nihal Singh Wala tehsil was, on March 20 last year, awarded rigorous imprisonment for two years for defaulting on a Rs 5.6-lakh crop loan availed from SBI more than a decade ago. “As I had an SBI account, they took blank unsigned cheques from me,” says Gurpreet.

According to Sukhdev Singh Kokri Kalan, general secretary of BKU’s Ugrahan faction, in the past, whenever farmers ran into repayment problems with banks, the cases were resolved through civil procedure. “But now, even public sector and cooperative banks are increasingly initiating criminal proceedings against farmers,” he says.

A public sector banker, who did not want to be quoted, admits to the practice of obtaining blank cheques as security for farm loans. He, however, attributes it to the Punjab government’s loan waiver scheme and its decision to ban ‘kukri’ or the auction of mortgaged land to recover loans. “What is happening is unfortunate. But if loans are waived and kukri is not allowed, and the government also wants us to lend more to farmers, what are we supposed to do?” he asks.

Advertising

Punjab Cooperation Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa said they would take up the matter of blank cheques with banks. “We will order an inquiry to check this practice and return the blank cheques that banks took from farmers.”