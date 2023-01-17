scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 16, 2023

Default bail cancellation can be considered on merit, says SC

Hearing an appeal by the central probe agency challenging the HC order, the SC said the High Court judgment which held that default bail cannot be cancelled on merits “will give a premium to the lethargy or dishonesty of investigating agencies”.

The court said mere non-filing of charge sheet will not be enough but a strong case has to be made out that the accused has committed non-bailable crime and deserves to be in custody.
Listen to this article
Default bail cancellation can be considered on merit, says SC
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Grant of default bail will not operate as an absolute bar to cancelling it once the charge sheet is filed and the same can be considered if a strong case is made out, the Supreme Court said Monday.

A bench of Justices M R Shah and C T Ravikumar said this while asking the Telangana High Court to reconsider a CBI plea for cancellation of bail granted to accused Erra Gangi Reddy in connection with the murder of former Andhra Pradesh minister and Congress leader Y S Vivekananda Reddy and decide it on merits.

Hearing an appeal by the central probe agency challenging the HC order, the SC said the High Court judgment which held that default bail cannot be cancelled on merits “will give a premium to the lethargy or dishonesty of investigating agencies”.

The court said mere non-filing of charge sheet will not be enough but a strong case has to be made out that the accused has committed non-bailable crime and deserves to be in custody.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Rallying Point
Delhi Confidential: Rallying Point
US invests millions to expose regime to North Koreans
US invests millions to expose regime to North Koreans
UPSC Key- January 16, 2023: Know about Aviation Disasters, RBI Dividend, ...
UPSC Key- January 16, 2023: Know about Aviation Disasters, RBI Dividend, ...
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQs
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQs

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 17-01-2023 at 04:50 IST
Next Story

UP STF arrests Bihar’s wanted criminal in Lucknow

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 16: Latest News
Advertisement
close