‘Defamatory, offensive’ social media posts against Bihar govt now a cybercrime

Posting “defamatory and offensive comments” against the Bihar government can soon land you in jail as the state administration has decided to bring such remarks on social media under the category of cybercrime.

In a letter written to all secretaries of the state government, chief of the Economic Offences Wing, IG Nayyar Hasnain Khan, said, “It has come to light that certain persons and organisations have been making defamatory and offensive comments on social media against the government, respected ministers, parliamentarians, legislators, and government officials. This is against prescribed law and comes under the category of cybercrime.”

Khan requested all officials to inform the Economic Offences Wing about such acts so that the perpetrators can be brought to justice.

Reacting to the letter by IG Khan, Bihar leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Yadav called Chief Minister Nitish Kumar the “Bheeshm Pitamah” of the corrupt and the “protector of criminals”. Stating that the chief minister is following the path of Hitler, the RJD leader dared the state government to arrest him for his post.

हिटलर के पदचिन्हों पर चल रहे मुख्यमंत्री की कारस्तानियां *प्रदर्शनकारी चिह्नित धरना स्थल पर भी धरना-प्रदर्शन नहीं कर सकते *सरकार के ख़िलाफ लिखने पर जेल *आम आदमी अपनी समस्याओं को लेकर विपक्ष के नेता से नहीं मिल सकते नीतीश जी, मानते है आप पूर्णत थक गए है लेकिन कुछ तो शर्म किजीए pic.twitter.com/k6rtriCJ3x — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) January 22, 2021

“The caravans of the chief minister walking on the path of Hitler. Protesters cannot protest at the marked protest site. Jail on writing against the government. Common man cannot meet opposition leaders with their grievances. Nitish ji we understand you are tired. Have some shame,” Yadav tweeted along with the copy of the letter by Khan.