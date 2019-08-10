Defamation suit: Rahul Gandhi submits exemption application

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi submitted an exemption application on Friday, through his legal representatives to account for his absence despite a summons by a magistrate court here earlier, in relation to a criminal defamation suit.

The magistrate court accepted the application and sought his presence on October 11.

While submitting the application, Rahul’s lawyers told the magistrate that he could not appear before the court owing to a Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting. Objections were raised by the lawyer of active BJP member and Khadia ward Corporator, Krishnavadan Brahmbhatt, citing that no documents or certified copies had been attached with the application to prove the same. However, this was not considered by the court and the exemption application was allowed.

Brahmbhatt slapped the then Congress president with a criminal defamation suit in May, for calling BJP Chief Amit Shah a “murder accused” at a Jabalpur rally on April 23, in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections. He had allegedly said, “Murder accused, BJP chief Amit Shah, wah, kya shaan hai.”

The complainant stated that the allegation was “defamatory and false as Amit Shah was discharged by the CBI court in January 2015” in the alleged fake encounter of Sohrabuddin Sheikh, in which Shah was an accused.