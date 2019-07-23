Defamation case filed by Nusli Wadia: Bombay HC quashes proceedings against Ratan Tata, others

The Bombay High Court on Monday quashed and set aside an order issued by a magistrate court, calling it non-application of mind in criminal defamation proceedings filed against Ratan Tata and other directors of Tata Sons by Bombay Dyeing chairman Nusli Wadia.

A petition was filed by Ratan Tata and the other directors of Tata Sons, seeking to quash the defamation case against them on March 27.

A bench of Justice Ranjit More and Justice Bharati Dangre said, “We are satisfied that there is no prima facie case of defamation in the present case as there was no intent on the part of the petitioners to cause harm to the reputation of the respondent…nor can we discern any actual harm caused to his reputation, since the element of mens rea being absent…”

The bench said that the magistrate before issuing the process has failed to take into consideration the “conspectus of the matter” and though it is the duty cast upon him to be satisfied before issuance of a process, he had concluded without any material being placed before him that the statement is defamatory.

The court added, “The allegations of the respondent no. 2 (Wadia) in respect of disparaging remarks/comments being widely circulated is also not correct since it was only circulated to the shareholders and they had a right to know the background of the resolution on which they were supposed to vote.”

Senior counsel Abhishek Manu Singhvi for Tata argued that existence of prima facie case is a pre-requisite of issuance of process and before exercising power the magistrate has to satisfy himself, upon due application of mind that there exists sufficient ground for proceeding against the present accused.

He added that “the magistrate has fallen into a great error in not considering an important aspect of the matter, namely, the aspect of jurisdiction”.

Wadia’s counsel Aabad Ponda argued that the material available on record disclosed otherwise and, in fact, there is no basis for making the defamatory allegation by the petitioners against a responsible independent director who was enjoying longstanding association with them and that is how the allegation “become per se defamatory”.

In 2016, Wadia had filed a case and in December 2018, the magistrate court had issued a notice against Tata and the directors of Tata Sons in a criminal defamation case.

Wadia has claimed that defamatory statements against him were made by Tata and others after they removed Cyrus Mistry from the position of the group’s chairman on October 24, 2016.