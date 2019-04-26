Defamation case: Court summons Jairam Ramesh on May 9

Toggle Menu
The court granted bail to the Editor-in-Chief of The Caravan and the journalist on furnishing a personal bond and surety bond of Rs 20,000 each.

A Delhi court exempted Congress leader Jairam Ramesh from personally appearing before it on Thursday, but asked him to be present before the court on May 9 in a defamation case filed by Vivek Doval, the son of National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, against the former Union minister, the Editor-in-Chief of The Caravan magazine and the writer of an allegedly defamatory article.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal granted the Congress leader exemption from personal appearance Thursday after the court was informed that Ramesh had some personal difficulty.

