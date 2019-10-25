Defamation case by MJ Akbar: Deleted my Twitter account, it can be restored, says Priya Ramani

Journalist Priya Ramani Thursday told a Delhi court that she has deactivated her Twitter account, which was not deliberate “in order to destroy evidence” and that it can be reactivated.

“This case has been very hard for me the past one year. I have been in Delhi almost every month and I need to focus on my personal and family life. It is not deleted and it can be reactivated,” she told the court of Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal during her cross-examination by M J Akbar’s counsel Geeta Luthra.

Ramani had last year levelled allegations of sexual misconduct and harassment against M J Akbar, who subsequently resigned as Union MoS for External Affairs and filed the defamation case.

Luthra showed Ramani comments from the Twitter handles @rajivazad and @indiawassup, where the users reacted to Ramani’s tweet. Ramani told the court that she had not read the comments earlier.

Asked whether she can open her Twitter account and confirm these comments, Ramani replied, “I deleted my Twitter account around a month ago, so it cannot be verified now. I do not remember the specific date.”

Luthra asked Ramani, “Are you aware that your Twitter account is evidence in this case or not?” Ramani’s counsel Rebecca John objected to the question and said, “The Twitter account of the accused is not evidence in this case and the tweets which are a subject matter of this case are already admitted by her and exhibited in her evidence.”

ACMM Vishal said that will be decided during time of judgment.

Ramani then told the court, “It is wrong to suggest that these comments and replies…to my tweet show that Mr Akbar’s reputation was lowered by my tweet in the estimation of others who were following my tweets.”

Luthra then said, “I put it to you that the comments, replies on your Twitter handle, which account you have now deleted during the trial, have become inaccessible.” Ramani replied, “I don’t think it is true.”

The ACMM then asked Ramani whether all these messages be seen again and recovered if she reactivates her Twitter handle with the same account. Ramani replied, “I think so.”

Luthra also asked whether Ramani deactivated her Facebook account, to which Ramani replied, “No. I have 700 friends on Facebook”.

Luthra asked Ramani whether she has retweeted any tweet by Akbar.

Ramani replied that she does not remember. Luthra then showed her a copy of her retweet of Akbar’s post on how not to use metaphors. Ramani told the court, “I may have on 04.12.2010 retweeted a tweet of Mr Akbar’s on how not to use metaphors. I do not remember that on 14.12.2010, I tweeted about Mr Akbar’s Times of India column as compared to India Today writing”.

Luthra suggested that Ramani has also, on other occasions, commented positively and tweeted about Akbar’s work, to which Ramani replied, “It is incorrect. I don’t think so.” Her cross-examination will continue on Friday.