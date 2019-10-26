Ayodhya Deepotsav scripts new Guinness world record, over 6 lakh diyas lit up Saryu banks

A record six lakh earthen lamps were lit on the banks of Saryu river in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya as part of the state government’s Deepotsav celebrations on the eve of Diwali.

“Last year’s record was of three lakh one thousand one hundred eighty six ‘diyaas’ at the ghat. This time, it was 4 lakh 10 thousand ‘diyaas’ lit at the ghat,” Uttar Pradesh government’s Director Information Shishir said. “This was announced by Guinness World Records representative, and is a new record. Apart from this, more than two lakh ‘diyaas’ were lit elsewhere than the ghat. In all, more than 6 lakh ‘diyaas’ were lit.”

The event was organised by Uttar Pradesh’s Department of Tourism and Dr Ram Manohar Lohiya Awadh University. Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath performed ‘aarti’ at the ghat.

CM Adityanath, who had earlier declared the ceremony as a state event, personally supervised the arrangements for days before the festival of lights.

Preceding the aarti, a tableau procession was organised with artists portraying Lord Rama and Sita to mark the beginning of the festivities.

Addressing the people on the occasion, CM Adityanath said, “The previous governments were scared of Ayodhya and never wanted to come here. In my tenure of two-and-half years, I visited Ayodhya around 18 times. Whenever, I come, I bring schemes worth hundreds of crores for this place.”

The chief minister on this occasion also inaugurated and laid foundation of various schemes worth Rs 226 crore.