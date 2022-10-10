scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 10, 2022

Deeply concerned over escalation of conflict in Ukraine: India

Reiterating India's position on the conflict, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said escalation of hostilities is in no one's interest and noted that India stands ready to support all such efforts aimed at de-escalation of the situation.

The spokesperson was responding to media queries on escalation of the conflict in Ukraine. (Reuters)

India on Monday said it is deeply concerned over the escalation of the conflict in Ukraine and called for immediate cessation of hostilities and urgent return to the path of “diplomacy and dialogue”.

Reiterating India’s position on the conflict, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said escalation of hostilities is in no one’s interest and noted that India stands ready to support all such efforts aimed at de-escalation of the situation.

“India is deeply concerned at the escalation of the conflict in Ukraine, including targeting of infrastructure and deaths of civilians,” he said.

The spokesperson was responding to media queries on escalation of the conflict in Ukraine.

“We reiterate that escalation of hostilities is in no one’s interest. We urge immediate cessation of hostilities and the urgent return to the path of diplomacy and dialogue. India stands ready to support all such efforts aimed at de-escalation,” he said.

“India has consistently maintained since the beginning of the conflict that the global order is anchored in the principles of the UN Charter, international law and respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states,” Bagchi said.

First published on: 10-10-2022 at 07:13:21 pm
