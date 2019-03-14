‘Deeply anguished by loss of lives’: PM Modi on Mumbai’s CST foot overbridge collapse

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday expressed his condolences after at least 5 people were killed and 30 others were injured in a foot overbridge collapse connecting north-end of Mumbai’s nodal Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) railway station to BT Lane.

Follow: Mumbai CST bridge collapse LIVE updates

Advertising

Deeply anguished, the Prime Minister, in a tweet said, ” My thoughts are with the bereaved families. Wishing that the injured recover at the earliest. The Maharashtra Government is providing all possible assistance to those affected.”

Deeply anguished by the loss of lives due to the foot overbridge accident in Mumbai. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. Wishing that the injured recover at the earliest. The Maharashtra Government is providing all possible assistance to those affected. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 14, 2019

According to police officials, the incident happened around 7.30 pm when a large portion of the bridge fell on Dr DN Road affecting north-bound traffic on JJ flyover during peak hour. This is the second major collapse in last one year. Last year, Andheri’s G K Gokhale Road overbridge collapsed, killing two people. See Photos

The foot overbridge, whose structural audit was recently done, is maintained by the Brihamumbai Municipal Corporation. The structural audit had proposed minor repair to the FOB.

Read | Mumbai’s CST overbridge collapse revives tragic memory of Elphinstone stampede

Advertising

Traffic has been blocked on both bounds between CST junction and JJ Flyover, traffic advisory stated. Commuters have been advised to use the Mahapalika Marg from CST to Metro Junction and head towards Princess Street Flyover/ Crawford Market/ Chakala and Mohammed Ali Road.

The Railways Ministry said the bridge was part of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. However, Maharashtra minister Vinod Tawde said both Railways and BMC would conduct an inquiry.