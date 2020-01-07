Deepika Padukone visits JNU, leaves without addressing crowd

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone at JNU protest today (Source: Twitter) Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone at JNU protest today (Source: Twitter)

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone Tuesday joined the protests at the Jawaharlal Nehru University against the violence inside the campus on Sunday evening. The 34-year-old actor, who is in the capital to promote her upcoming release “Chhapaak”, was outside the university’s campus to express solidarity with the protesting students. She also met JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh who was injured in the attack on Sunday. See photos

Padukone hugged Ghosh and stayed there for a few minutes as former JNUSU president Kanhaiya Kumar raised Azadi slogans. After she left without addressing the crowd, Ghosh said, “when you are in a position, you should speak up”.

Soon after her visit, #BoycottChhapaak started trending on social media.

Earlier in the day, the actor said it is heartening to see people come out and raise their voice without fear.”I feel proud about it that people are coming out — be it on the streets or wherever they are — they are raising their voice and expressing themselves as it is important. If we want to see change in life and society, it is important that a point of view be put forward,” news agency PTI quoted her as saying.

Padukone greets Ghosh who was injured during violence at JNU’s campus Sunday Padukone greets Ghosh who was injured during violence at JNU’s campus Sunday

On Monday night, a slew of Bollywood celebrities such as directors Vishal Bhardwaj, Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar and actors Taapsee Pannu and Richa Chadha turned up at Carter Road in Mumbai in solidarity with those protesting against the violence at the JNU.

In a peaceful gathering of hundreds, the film fraternity was at the forefront with prominent personalities, including actors Swara Bhasker, Dia Mirza and Ali Fazal as well as Sudhir Mishra, Anubhav Sinha, Rahul Dholakia and Neeraj Ghaywan.

A group of masked persons barged inside JNU with rods and sledgehammers, thrashing students and teachers and wreaking havoc on infrastructure. 36 people have been injured and no arrests made so far.

